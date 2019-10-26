|
NORTHPORT - Jacob Dale Montgomery, age 22, of Northport, Ala., died October 21, 2019 in Northport, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Winters Cemetery, Northport, Ala. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his pawpaw, Billy Dale Crowell, Sr.; and grandmother, Sue Holloway Montgomery.
Survivors include his parents, Rex Montgomery and Teressa, McKinney (Jonathan); brothers, Houston Montgomery and Cody Montgomery; grandfather, Cliff Montgomery; and grandma, Joan Crowell Redd.
Jake was a graduate of Northside High School. He continued to serve on the football coaching staff. He worked as an electrician at A & B Electric. Above all else, Jake was a servant. "Let the greatest among you become a servant." Jake was the embodiment of the scripture. This was not a single act for Jake. He literally served everyone in his life. Every waking moment. He was the greatest among us, because it was not just something he did. It was who he was.
Pallbearers will be Christian Barnett, Preston Burnette, Matthew Knight, Caleb Montgomery, Hunter Holloway and Preston Crowley.
Honorary pallbearers are Northside Football team and staff, Northside Softball, and A & B Electric.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 26, 2019