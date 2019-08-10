|
|
GORDO - Jacob Doyle Abrams, age 78, of Gordo, Ala., died August 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Williams, Elder James Pugh and Bro. Jake Abrams officiating. Burial will follow in Double Branch Independent Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight, Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lorenzo Dow Abrams.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jessie Roebuck Abrams; daughter, Amanda Abrams Hajjar (Joseph) of Madisonville, La.; two sons, Jake Abrams (Lisa) of Lake Charles, La. and John Abrams of Gordo, Ala.; two sisters, Faye Crowell of Gordo, Ala. and Ethel Sizemore (Earl) of Birmingham, Ala.; two grandchildren, Daniel Hajjar and John Hajjar, both of Madisonville, La.; a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Doyle was born June 2, 1941 in the Zion community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Jacob Lorenzo ""Renzo"" Abrams and Audie Zelma Robertson Abrams. He attended Double Branch Independent Baptist Church and Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church and was co-owner of Abrams Lumber Company.
Doyle was a manager for Coach Bear Bryant's 1959-1961 University of Alabama football teams and had many fond memories and made many lasting friends.
Doyle was a very talented electric bass player and enjoyed playing country, gospel and blue grass music with many groups through the years. After his health declined, he enjoyed playing at home with his grandson, John.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hajjar, John Hajjar, Phillip Sizemore, Paul Sizemore, David Crowell, Matthew Monk, Jeff Junkin, Keith Dyer, Alan Dyer and Ralph Junkin, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Gordo High School Class of 1959, Max and Brenda Carver, Mack and Betty Fair, Raiford and Ruby Walters, Jamie and Nina Walters, Clifford and Betty Jane Junkin, Johnny and Darlene Dyer, Chris and Tim McCool, current and previous employees of Pickens County Road Department and Pickens County Landfill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Double Branch Independent Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9250 Hwy 159 N., Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2019