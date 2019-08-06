|
TUSCALOOSA – Jacque' Nevarez Decker, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Capstone Village. The family will be receiving visitors at Capstone Village Traditions Hall on Friday August 9th, 2019 at 11 a.m.-12 noon with a private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Jacque' was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosalie Coughlin; and her brother Ronald Nevarez.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica Decker Kirkpatrick; son-in-law, Billy Daniel Kirkpatrick Jr.; son, Sean Michael Decker of Phoenix, Ariz.; aunts, Gloria Acosta Ratto, Ramona Pacheco Larson and Leonore Acosta Hills all of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Ayana Berenice Veal, Hayden Lane Kirkpatrick, Christian Isaiah Bowens and Shiloh Lisette Kirkpatrick all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jacque' was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was born in Miami, Arizona in 1954. Jacque' worked for 30 years at Safeway Stores and, before retiring, worked as a Therapist for Chicanos Por La Causa. She received her Bachelor's and Masters from Arizona State University. Jacque' enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and hiking at South Mountain Park. Another passion of hers was the time she spent as a volunteer for the CARE7 Crisis Response Team of Tempe, Arizona. Jacque' was a true servant to all.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Caring Days Adult Day Care, either online at caringdays.org or by mail at P.O. Box 3049, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2019