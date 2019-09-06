Home

NORTHPORT – Jacqueline "Jackie" Bodiford, a resident of Northport, Alabama, passed away in August 26, 2019. She was a 1970 graduate of Winfield High School, and a 1983 graduate of the Bryan School of Nursing in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a Sky Med flight nurse for the University of Nebraska Medical Center for just under a decade; her career in nursing also called her to work with psychiatric patients, premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and in the Emergency Department. Jackie followed her roots back to Alabama in 2009 where she resided until her death. She was a talented medical professional and an ardent animal lover.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristyna Engdahl (Eric Hinze); and son, Jeremy Birch (Teri); brothers, Randy Bodiford (Melanie) and Jody Bodiford (Beverly); aunts, Pam Howell and Patty Nelson; uncle, Larry Howell; and beloved dog, Tallulah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jabe Lee Bodiford; and mother, Mary "Boots" Howell Bodiford.
Jackie's final wish was to return to the ocean; her ashes will be spread at a later time with a celebration of life to follow in Omaha, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider donating to Shatterproof.org in honor of Jackie Bodiford.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
