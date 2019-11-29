|
ALABASTER - Jacqueline D. Hall, age 35, of Alabaster, Ala., died November 23, 2019 at Ahava Health Care. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Moundville with Pastor David Bennett, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 29, 2019