Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Moundville, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church in Moundville
Moundville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline D. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline D. Hall Obituary
ALABASTER - Jacqueline D. Hall, age 35, of Alabaster, Ala., died November 23, 2019 at Ahava Health Care. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Moundville with Pastor David Bennett, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -