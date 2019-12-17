|
|
NORTHPORT - Jaden Elijah Smith, age 11, of Northport, Ala., died December 14, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Mike Griffin, Bro. Terrance Andrews and Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Adrian Smith.
Survivors include his parents, Dwayne and Melissa Smith; sister, Alason Smith of Northport; brothers, Christian Ray (Chelsea), Ethan Smith and Dontae Smith, of Northport; grandparents, Gary Doyle and Connie Smith of Northport, Patti Beyser of Tuscaloosa and Barbee Smith of Northport; niece, Madelyn Ray of Northport; and multiple cousins.
Jaden was a 6th grade student of Northside Middle School and a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church, Jaden will be most remembered for the love he had for his family and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His contagious smile warmed our hearts and will never be forgotten. Jaden and his Momma became inseparable throughout this journey and their bond continuously grew stronger. He gained strength from his Daddy, his favorite hunting buddy. The support from his siblings was immeasurable, and the family has a bond that will never be broken. A lot of his days were spent with his very best friend, Madison. They had the most special connection. He fought this journey like a true warrior. While we mourn his loss, it will not be in vain. Jaden's journey is not complete, his legacy will continue. He will always be our Superman.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to countless individuals, charities, and organizations for the love that has been shown to our family during this journey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Arbor Springs Baptist Church, the Northside Community, Children's of Alabama, Dr. Jamie Aye and Dr. Lauren Smith, nurses and staff of 8 – Quarterback and Clinic 8 at CHOA, Ginger Shirley, MedCenter North, and 6th grade class of NMS.
Pallbearers will be Drake Patton, Tristan Smith, Brady Bolton, Ryan Hammock, Drake Mansfield, Will Shirley, Ryan West and Micah Andrews.
Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God, I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arbor Springs Baptist Church c/o Jaden's Journey. These contributions will be used to further Jaden's legacy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019