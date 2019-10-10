|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mr. Jamarreo Tyrone Lykes, age 29, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., formerly of Atmore, entered his eternal home on October 3, 2019 as a result of a house fire.
A native of Atmore, Jamarreo had resided in Tuscaloosa for most of his life. He was a graduated in 2009 of Holt High School. He was employed with Wendy's Restaurant for 12 years, where he had worked his way up from crew member, to manager, to his present position of General Manager. He was a hard worker as he also worked with Circle K stores in Tuscaloosa.
In his leisure he enjoyed traveling, shopping, and most of all enjoying time with his family and friends. He was a breath of fresh air and lit up the room with his smile and presence. His favorite saying was "Two Play" and his favorite college football team was the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kwamane Lykes.
Those left to celebrate his life and cherish memories and celebrate his life are his mother, Towaka Townsend of Tuscaloosa; two sisters, Vialenisha Lykes and Niache Lykes, both of Tuscaloosa; his grandparents, Mildred Lykes of Atmore and Jimmy Lykes of Columbia, S.C.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 122 Carver Avenue in Atmore with Rev. Amos Smith- Host Pastor and Evangelist Cindy Stots-Pruitt - Eulogist. Thine earthly bed shall lie in Stallworth Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. His body will lie in repose at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service with Turner Funeral Chapel, 83 Westbrook Lane, Atmore, AL 36502 directing. (Phone: 251-368-2400)
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 10, 2019