NORTHPORT - James Christopher Giles, age 46, of Northport, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Chris was a loving father to three wonderful children, Garrett, Parker, and Addi and a beloved son of Martha Spencer.
Chris gained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served as a RN.
Please join Chris' family and friends for a celebration of his life at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ridgecrest Baptist.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020