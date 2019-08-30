Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Newbern, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Newbern, AL
James “J. W.” Washington

TUSCALOOSA - James "J. W." Washington, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. James "J. W." Washington will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Newbern. Pastor James Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, Newbern with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. James "J. W." Washington will be today, August 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 30, 2019
