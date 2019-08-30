|
TUSCALOOSA - James "J. W." Washington, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. James "J. W." Washington will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Newbern. Pastor James Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, Newbern with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. James "J. W." Washington will be today, August 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 30, 2019