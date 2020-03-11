Home

Carroll's Creek Baptist Church
14247 Alabama 69
Northport, AL 35475
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Carroll's Creek Baptist Church

James “Jimbo” Martin

James “Jimbo” Martin Obituary
NORTHPORT - James "Jimbo" Martin, age 61, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 7, 2020 at home. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church with Alan Roggli officiating. After the service, friends and family are invited to a dinner in the fellowship hall at the church.
Survivors include his son, Jimbo Martin; stepchildren, Miranda Raney (Shane) and Elijah Mott; sisters, Linda Bruland (Jeff) and Melba Cox (Gene); granddaughter, Hayden Martin; grandson, Barrett Raney; nieces, nephews and best friends that were like his family.
Special thanks to Mike and Joan Junkins, Keith and Myra Lancaster, George Hassell and Charles Sexton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll's Creek Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2020
