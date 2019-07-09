|
|
BESSEMER - James A. "Jimmy" Gwin, Jr., 72, of Bessemer, Ala., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Jimmy was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Gwin.
Jimmy is survived by his step-children, Kathy Madden (David), Ricky Vines (Tonya), Jr., David Vines (Penney) and Jason Vines (Paula); five step-grandchildren; brothers, Jeffery Gwin (Wanda), David Gwin and Terry Gwin; sisters, Sybil Luse (Lee) and Mary Beebe and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. at 2 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 9, 2019