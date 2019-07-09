Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
(205) 425-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jimmy" Gwin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jimmy" Gwin Jr. Obituary
BESSEMER - James A. "Jimmy" Gwin, Jr., 72, of Bessemer, Ala., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Jimmy was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Gwin.
Jimmy is survived by his step-children, Kathy Madden (David), Ricky Vines (Tonya), Jr., David Vines (Penney) and Jason Vines (Paula); five step-grandchildren; brothers, Jeffery Gwin (Wanda), David Gwin and Terry Gwin; sisters, Sybil Luse (Lee) and Mary Beebe and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. at 2 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
Download Now