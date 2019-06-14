|
TAMPA, FLA. - James A. "Jim" McKinzey, age 82, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home. Memorial service will be Monday, June 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Aliceville, Ala. with Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service (1 p.m.) in the church sanctuary,
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coach W. R. McKinzey and Nevel McKinzey and a daughter, Susan Jones Feagle McKinzey.
Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Foster McKinzey; a daughter, Heather Ann McKinzey; two grandchildren, McKinzey Grace Torrence and James Edward Rooke III; two brothers, W. R. "Billy" McKinzey, Jr. (Johnie) and Don Paul "Donny" McKinzey (Marie); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019