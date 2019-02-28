|
|
TUSCALOOSA - James Alexander (Jim) Haggerty, age 99, was born December 28, 1919, and died February 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa, AL, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David H. Meginniss and The Rev. Dr. Catherine H. Collier officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service in Randall Hall. Interment will be held later at Montevallo National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Astrid and Christian Aggerholm; father, John Haggerty; brothers, Frank Haggerty (Peg) and Jack Haggerty (Dorothy); sister, Agnes Michaelson (Bill) all of New York; granddaughter, Allison Haggerty, and son-in-law E.C. "Buddy" Powell, Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Marguerite Bumgardner Haggerty; his sister, Dottie Aggerholm Henry (Don); his children, Jimmy Haggerty (Georgia), Cindy Demyan (Phil); his stepchildren, Clay Coe (Nancy), Cathy Adams (Jimmy), Price Coe (Holly Ann), and Vann Coe (Susan); grandchildren, Emily and Kathryn Haggerty, Christian Demyan (Amanda), Brandon Demyan (Heather), Dyan Wurm (Taylor), Misty Bowie (Heath), Will Coe (Sarah), Cameron Hardin (Chuck), Tripp Powell (Lesley), Catherine Johnson (Barry), Tonya Mears (Alvin), Katelyn Coe, Price Coe (Taylor), Lindsey Hughes (Josh), Sally McBride (Nathan), Allen Coe; and 29 great- grandchildren.
Jim graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended City College of New York. He joined the United States Coast Guard at age 19. He was part of the United States first Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla at Juno Beach during D-Day at the Battle of Normandy. After living in Macon, Ga., for several years, Jim transferred to Birmingham, Ala., where he met his wife Marguerite, and continued working for The Royal Globe Insurance Company for 30 years.
His passion for the Episcopal Church will be missed. He served three times on the Vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in Homewood, Ala., and was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The memories of Jim's quick wit, irrepressible sense of humor, and love of his family will remain forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church Lazarus Ministry, 605 Lurleen Wallace Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019