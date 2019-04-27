Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buhl Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Buhl Baptist Church
James Alfred Vaughn

James Alfred Vaughn
BUHL - James Alfred Vaughn, age 89, of Buhl, Ala., passed away April 25, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Buhl Baptist Church with Rev. Al Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Llydie Mae ""Jean"" Vaughn; and mother, Pearl Channell Vaughn.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis D. Bell (Debra Bell) and John D. Bell (Sandy Bell); and grandchildren, Casey Shinholster, Mike Bell Steven Bell and Hannah Bell.
He was born and raised in Buhl and Elrod, Ala. until joining the Air Force where he worked as a crew chief and airline mechanic. Then, he made a career in Texas working and doing the same. After living for many years in Texas, James moved back to his hometown of Elrod, Ala., at which time he married Llydie Vaughn, his high school sweetheart. James volunteered as a chaplain for Kairos Prison Ministry. James love to take cookies and brownies to his friend and inmates. James was a longstanding member and deacon at Buhl Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Shane Shinholster, Maverick Shinholster, Kesler Shinholster, Webster Shinholster, Sonny Jones and Wade Gillam.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. David Harding, and nurse, Denise; Rev. Bro. /best friend, Alfred Banks; Mrs. Myrtle Rice, Clara Cannon, James Southern and Mrs. Vivian.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buhl Baptist Church or . James had many charities that he gave to…
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 27, 2019
