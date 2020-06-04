TUSCALOOSA - James "Jim" Andrew Richardson, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 7:41 p.m. Services will be at the Richardson residence (7401 Spinnaker Ave NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406) on Friday, June 5th at 6 p.m.

Jim was born in Reno, Nev. on January 26, 1954. He grew up in San Jose, California with his two brothers and sister. Growing up, he spent many weekends at the family cabin in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and summers traveling to the Midwest on the family's "Big Trip". During these big trips, Jim's dad and brothers continued his father's tradition of family canoe trips in the Canadian/Minnesota Boundary Waters. These trips were the highlight of his summers, and he continued these trips with his brothers, friends, and eventually his family over the last 50 years.

He went to college at University of California, Davis and was pre-med until he chose a rafting trip over studying for an Organic Chemistry test. He then switched to Civil Engineering and graduated with a BS.

After college, he pursued a PhD at University of Nevada, Reno. He met his wife, Rhoda Copeland, in a cross-country ski class on the bus to the mountains. She pursued him, making him cookies and betting on who was older; she was angry to find out he was four years older and told him he should act his age.

Jim and Rhoda married in 1986 and were married for 32 wonderful years. Soon after he completed his PhD he accepted a position at The University of Alabama and moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 1989. He taught Civil Engineering at The University for 30 years. He had a passion for teaching and led the Concrete Canoe race and bridge-building club. He was known as a bridge specialist in the civil engineering community and frequently provided expert testimony along with helping rebuild and move old bridges in Alabama.

Jim loved spending time with his wife, Rhoda, and would spend hours talking over coffee or cocktails. They took many scuba-diving trips together and continued them even after their children were born. Jim and Rhoda started their family in 1992 with their daughter, Erin Richardson, and 2001 with their son Andrew Richardson. Jim's joy in life was being a father. He enjoyed spending as much time as he possibly could with his children and would frequently come home early to practice sports in the backyard with his kids. Jim and Erin took their first father-daughter Canadian canoe trip when Erin was 15 and continued this tradition over the next 10 years.

For the last 10 years, Jim's identity was being a soccer dad. He became manager of his son's teams and spent countless hours driving him to practice in Birmingham, playing soccer in the backyard, and attending every game. Their hard work has culminated in Andrew playing soccer in college at Belhaven University this fall.

He is survived by his daughter, Erin Richardson; his son, Andrew Richardson; his sister, Clare Hansen; and his brothers, Mark Richardson and Joe Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Richardson and Mary Richardson, and his wife, Rhoda Richardson.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store