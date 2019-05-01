Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Resources
More Obituaries for James Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Camp


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Arthur Camp Obituary
ECHOLA - James Arthur Camp, age 77, of Echola, Ala. passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 27, 2019 in Echola, Ala. Visitation will be 2 – 3 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie and Hazel Camp and his daughter, Sandy Camp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Shirley Camp; sons, Tony Camp (Rhonda), Greg Camp (Melissa), Shane Robertson (Bobbie), and Stephen Roberts (Sarah); sisters, Shelby McQuagge (John), Mary Lou Roberts (David); brothers, Billy Camp (Susie), Roger Camp (Joan), Gary Dale Camp (Melody); and grandchildren, Landon, Meagan, Kaylee, Karson, Keiton, Savannah (Jake), and Stewart Abernathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James's memory to St. Jude.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now