ECHOLA - James Arthur Camp, age 77, of Echola, Ala. passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 27, 2019 in Echola, Ala. Visitation will be 2 – 3 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie and Hazel Camp and his daughter, Sandy Camp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Shirley Camp; sons, Tony Camp (Rhonda), Greg Camp (Melissa), Shane Robertson (Bobbie), and Stephen Roberts (Sarah); sisters, Shelby McQuagge (John), Mary Lou Roberts (David); brothers, Billy Camp (Susie), Roger Camp (Joan), Gary Dale Camp (Melody); and grandchildren, Landon, Meagan, Kaylee, Karson, Keiton, Savannah (Jake), and Stewart Abernathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James's memory to St. Jude.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019