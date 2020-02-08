Home

Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
James Benjamin Cannon


1984 - 2020
James Benjamin Cannon Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - James Benjamin Cannon, age 35, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He was born on July 5, 1984 to John Thomas Cannon Jr. and Patricia "Patti" Belk. Ben will be missed for his genuine smile and how hard he fought in life.
Ben is survived by his children, Isaiah Smith, Kayson Smith, JesaLeigh Smith; their loving mother, Amanda Smith; his siblings, Jennifer Tucker (Stacy), John Thomas "Tommy" Cannon III, Elizabeth "Beth" Cannon Loewen (Donevon); his nephews and nieces, Anthony J. "AJ" Tucker, Jori Loewen, August Loewen, Taylor Loewen, Halle Loewen and Hudson Loewen; his first cousins, Michael Heywang Jr., Lindsey Cannon and Leah Cannon along with their girls, Taylor Walker and Ella Beth Cannon and his parents Patricia "Patti" Belk and John Thomas Cannon Jr.
Ben was preceded in death by his loving and devoted grandparents, Anthony "Jim" and Larren Heywang and John Thomas "Bud" Cannon Sr. and Janie Elizabeth Cannon.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette, Ala. on Monday, February 10, 2020, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Fayette City Cemetery with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Cannon, Josh McMahan, Cary "PawPaw" Golden, Justin Montgomery, Josh Stuart and Bradley Smith.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
