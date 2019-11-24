Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
James Benton Boothe

James Benton Boothe Obituary
NORTHPORT – James Benton Boothe, age 80, of Northport, Ala., died November 22, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Spence officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Liston Boothe, Cecil Alberta Boothe, sister, Hazel McMillan and special friend Robert C. Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Sanford Boothe; daughter, Candy Pridmore (Steve); sons, Sandy Boothe (Kathy) and Randy Boothe; brother-in-law, Rogers McMillan; grandchildren, Drew Pridmore (Miranda), Harrison Boothe, Andrea Posey (Kyle), Brody Boothe, Nicolas Lovett and Laura Peffer (Brad); and great-granddaughter, Addilyn Lovett.
James was born in Tuscaloosa County. He attended Holt High School where he met his wife Patricia. They were married 59 years. He was a skilled carpenter and a perfectionist that any task had to be done to his satisfaction. He owned Boothe Construction Company for many years until his retirement in 2001. He was a hard worker; he had a saying "That if a hard day's work would hurt you I would be dead a long time ago."
James enjoyed many hobbies. He had a passion for hunting and fishing which he shared with his family. He was known for his tomato gardening especially the gigantic size of his plants. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather.
The family would like to send special thanks to anyone who participated in his care, gave us words of encouragement, kept us in your thoughts and prayers during his extended illness.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lee Sanders, Harrison Boothe, Brody Boothe, Drew Pridmore, Nicolas Lovett and Kyle Posey.
Honorary pallbearer is nephew Micheal McMillan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 24, 2019
