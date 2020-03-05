Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
James Bobby Smelley

James Bobby Smelley Obituary
NORTHPORT - James Bobby Smelley, age 82, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 3, 2020, in Northport, Ala. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Joyce Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday March 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elisabeth Smelley; parents, J.B. and Erline Smelley; and grandsons, Eric and Scott Sanford.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Skelton and Debra Sanford (Bob); son, Alan Smelley (Becky); stepdaughter, Susan Pumphrey and family; stepsons, Sam Nelson and family, and Kenny Nelson and family; sisters, Betty Clark (Dewayne), Patsy Turner (Ted) and Sandra Burroughs (Jerry); four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a retired home builder in Northport, and a caretaker of many. He loved taking care of his church (Union Chapel UMC), loved to fish, and cut grass; and most of all loved Molly, his dog.
Pallbearers will be Brylan Skelton, Coty Sanford, Trent Smelley, Tyler Smelley, James Butler and Matt Kynard.
Honorary pallbearers are Union Chapel United Methodist Church and Eagles' Wings Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020
