LAWLEY - James Bradford "Brad" Jones, age 42, of Lawley, Ala., passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1976 in Tuscaloosa to James Larry Jones and Sandra Chapman Jones.
He was a construction worker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from the River of Life Church in Centreville at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brandon Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow in the Sandy Chapel Cemetery in Centreville.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 14, 2019