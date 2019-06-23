Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
James C. Flowers Obituary
COKER – James C. Flowers, age 85, of Coker, Ala., died June 21, 2019, at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Ed Pickle officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and his son, James H. Flowers.
Survivors include his wife, Mable Flowers; daughter, Clara Edwards (Daryl White); step daughter, Pam Sweeny; sons, Ricky Flowers (Mary) and JC Flowers (Lisa); step sons, Jerry Wayne and Ronnie Wayne; sister, Mary Pickle (Ed); brother, Earl Flowers; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wayne, Daryl White Edwards, John Ernest and Mark Pickle.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 23, 2019
