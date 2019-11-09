|
COKER - James C. Madison, age 86, of Coker, Ala., passed away November 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Tim Fields and Philip Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Madeline Madison; sister, Martha Bridges of Mobile, Ala.; brother, Raymond Madison of Kennedy, Ala.; son, Dwayne Jacobs; and grandchildren, Steven Bishop and Brittany Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Allene Hawthorne Madison; daughters, Jeri M. Gregg (Bill), Susan Lee (Harvey), Lisa Jacobs Collier (Cole); son, Tim Madison (Edie), Cliff Madison, and Chris Madison (Belinda); and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Madison was a longtime member of Coker Baptist Church and more recently a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He retired from B.F. Goodrich and began his own lawn care service until 2014. Mr. Madison served his country during the Korean Conflict with the Navy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 9, 2019