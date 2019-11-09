Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Resources
More Obituaries for James Madison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Madison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Madison Obituary
COKER - James C. Madison, age 86, of Coker, Ala., passed away November 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Tim Fields and Philip Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Madeline Madison; sister, Martha Bridges of Mobile, Ala.; brother, Raymond Madison of Kennedy, Ala.; son, Dwayne Jacobs; and grandchildren, Steven Bishop and Brittany Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Allene Hawthorne Madison; daughters, Jeri M. Gregg (Bill), Susan Lee (Harvey), Lisa Jacobs Collier (Cole); son, Tim Madison (Edie), Cliff Madison, and Chris Madison (Belinda); and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Madison was a longtime member of Coker Baptist Church and more recently a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He retired from B.F. Goodrich and began his own lawn care service until 2014. Mr. Madison served his country during the Korean Conflict with the Navy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now