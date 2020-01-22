Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cecil Lancaster


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cecil Lancaster Obituary
EUTAW - James Cecil Lancaster, age 84, of Eutaw, Ala., died January 20, 2020 at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa. A private family graveside service will be held with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Bo Stephens.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carole Reynolds Lancaster; daughter, Cheryl Stephens McCloud (Larry); two sons, Donald James Lancaster (Bonnie) and David Ray Lancaster (Julie); three grandchildren, Becki Fortner (Curt), Mark Stephens (Ashley) and James Claude Lancaster; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Kate Fortner.
James was born September 8, 1935 in Greene County, Alabama to the late J. C. Lancaster and Rosalie Crocker Lancaster. He was a member of Union Christian Church and a retired farmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Greene County EMS (Ambulance Service), 116 Main Street, Eutaw, AL 35462 or Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 5122 County Road 181, Eutaw, AL 35462.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -