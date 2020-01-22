|
EUTAW - James Cecil Lancaster, age 84, of Eutaw, Ala., died January 20, 2020 at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa. A private family graveside service will be held with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Bo Stephens.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carole Reynolds Lancaster; daughter, Cheryl Stephens McCloud (Larry); two sons, Donald James Lancaster (Bonnie) and David Ray Lancaster (Julie); three grandchildren, Becki Fortner (Curt), Mark Stephens (Ashley) and James Claude Lancaster; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Kate Fortner.
James was born September 8, 1935 in Greene County, Alabama to the late J. C. Lancaster and Rosalie Crocker Lancaster. He was a member of Union Christian Church and a retired farmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Greene County EMS (Ambulance Service), 116 Main Street, Eutaw, AL 35462 or Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 5122 County Road 181, Eutaw, AL 35462.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 22, 2020