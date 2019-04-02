Home

James Christopher "Chris" Pugh

James Christopher "Chris" Pugh Obituary
REFORM - James Christopher "Chris" Pugh, age 49, of Reform, Ala., died April 1, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be after the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tara N. Pugh and his father, James Harold Pugh.
Survivors include his daughters, Deana Carraway Pugh and Jaymee Abigail Pugh; his mother, Dorothy V. Pugh; two brothers, Gene Pugh (Maren) and Jeff Pugh; two nieces, Abby Pugh Sanders (Corey) and Jordan Pugh and nephew, Gabriel Pugh.
Chris was born October 20, 1969 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was a graduate of Troy University with a music major. He was a former band director at Pickens Co. High School and retired as a band director for the Chilton County Board of Education.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to New Salem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1378, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019
