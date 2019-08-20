|
LINDEN - James Daniel Pierce age 95 of Linden, Ala., died August 17, 2019 at Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home.
He was born March 3, 1924 in Gadsden, Ala. to Johnnie H. and Sula Mae Pierce. Mr. Pierce loved politics and Hated to Lose! He loved to get involved, loved to talk, and loved people. He was instrumental in helping many people get elected to public office. He served two terms on the Linden City Council, served on the Department of Pensions and Securities Board, the Housing Authority Board, and the Marengo Nursing Home Board for many years. He worked at Lone Star Cement Company for 37 years before he retired. He did not stop; he started welding and was a welder for many companies and individuals for many years. He was also a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn W. Pierce whom he married May 28, 1944.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Moore (Charles); grandson, Christopher Moore (Leah); granddaughter, Cindi Breckenridge (Dennis); two great-granddaughters, Marti Ratcliff (Blake) and Jordyn Moore; two great-grandsons, Ramsey Moore and Hutson Breckenridge; great-great-granddaughter, Hadley Lynn Ratcliff.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Linden Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Paul Whitcomb officiating.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 20, 2019