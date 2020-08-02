NORTHPORT - Mr. James Dean Sanford, age 84, of Northport, Ala., formerly of Fayette, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Northport Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Magnolia North Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. from Magnolia North Chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Jeraldine "Jerri" Sanford; sons, Gary Sanford (Erica) and Mike Sanford (Tom); daughters, Pam Sanford and Kim Kliner; brothers, Bill, LeRoy and Larry Sanford; six grandchildren, Dusty Sanford (Kaylanne), Ashley Lee (Mark), Casey Hodges (Baker), Caylin, Gabriella and Cameron; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Lucy, Izzy, JD, and River.

Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette, Ala. directing.





