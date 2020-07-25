TUSCALOOSA - Danny, Daddy, Pa Dock entered his heavenly home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his loved ones whom he cherished greatly. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Angie, who he spent 59 loving years with building a family they loved unconditionally. Daddy always told us children he was often asked how he got so lucky to have such a pretty and sweet wife.

He worked tirelessly providing for his family working as a welder at Reichold Chemical then retiring from BF Goodrich. He did ornamental iron work on the side and many of his works can be seen throughout Tuscaloosa. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children and grandchildren, teaching them his welding skills, meticulously maintaining his lawn, and keeping his cars spotless inside and out.

He was an avid fisherman and never met a stranger. He loved meeting up with his friends for breakfast at Hardees, McDonald's, or Wright's.

He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We will all miss him and his sense of humor and his joking threats to, "skin your head and call you Fred." We have peace knowing he is rejoicing in heaven with our mother and Mama D.

Services will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Walker and Rev. Mark Aills officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service with burial to follow the service in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

He was preceded in death by his wife Angie; father, James Howard Dockery; mother, Virginia Dockery; sister, Shirley Albright; and special brother, Houston Snipes.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Pittman (Glen) and Denise Burroughs (Roger); sons, Scott Dockery (Kim) and Randy Dockery (Staci); grandchildren, Jordan Pittman, Anna Marshall (David), Christine Carruth (Alan), Kaitlin Rice (Jonathan), Chelsea Burroughs, Ross Dockery, Chasity Lagrone (Daniel), Alyssa Dockery, James Dockery, Logan Dockery and Eli Dockery; great-grandchildren, Carlie Carruth, Angel-Katherine Rice, Jack Rice, and Catie Carruth; brother-in-law, Howard "Bunky" Albright; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and a special sister, Fayne Snipes.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Pittman, James Dockery, Logan Dockery, Eli Dockery, Alan Carruth, Jonathan Rice, Daniel Lagrone, David Albright and Billy Snipes.

Honorary pallbearers will be special neighbors the Nixes, the Parkers, the Burkes, and the McCroskeys; Sharon Apperson Wilson; Susan and Rodney Wilson; family of Hoss and Bobbie Adams; David and Sherri Stone; Dottie Pittman; Ann Burroughs Emerson; Cousin Bud; Aubrey Poole; Pleas and Judy Davis; friends and coworkers from BF Goodrich; our Poole family; neighbors of 6th Street East; members of First Church of the Nazarene; Dr. Hemstreet; Jeremy Kelley; Crimson Village; and our angels from heaven at Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama or First Church of the Nazarene.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store