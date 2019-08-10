Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
James Doyle Watson Obituary
NORTHPORT - James Doyle Watson, age 66, of Northport, Ala., passed away, August 7, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Montgomery and Brannon Pinion officiating. Burial will follow in Phillips Chapel Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Wade Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Linda M. Watson; fur babies, Bo, Luke and Inky; sisters, Melissa Alexander (Jon) Northport, Ala., Kay Averette (Eugene) of Greensboro, Ala. and Cindy Johnson (Eddie) of Greensboro, Ala.; and mother, Betty Faye Watson.
He was an Alabama football and softball fanatic, and an avid coon hunter and deer hunter. He was the best skidder driver around for 4o+ years. He loved to garden and grew the best watermelons.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Reid, Jerry Sullivan, Eddie Johnson, Eddie Smith, Danny Stevens and Larry Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers are Moores Bridge Church family, DCH 6 Southwest MICU, Occupational Health and Dr. Jeffery Anderson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2019
