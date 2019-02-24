|
GORDO - James E. Floyd, age 90, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 23, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Reform First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jerry Douglas and George McLaurine officiating. Burial will follow in Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Floyd, Claude Floyd and Charles Floyd; and sisters, Kathleen May, Doris Elmore, Marjorie Davis and Sara Murphy.
Survivors include his wife, Daisy S. Floyd; daughter, Kathy Grayson and husband, Ben; son, Tim Floyd and wife, Amy; brother, Merrill Floyd; grandchildren, Joshua Wallace, Jamey Wallace, Adam Wallace (Hannah), Clint Grayson, Jana Davis (Will), Ethan Floyd and John Parker Floyd (Hannah-Carole); great-grandchildren, Haley Wallace, Jill Grayson and Sampson Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
James was born on May 17, 1928 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Claude William Floyd and Gladys Naomi Strickland Floyd. He was a retired Circuit Clerk for Pickens County, a member of Reform First Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Army.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and current and former employees of the Pickens County Circuit Clerk Office.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or Reform First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 178, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019