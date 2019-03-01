Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
James E. King Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - James E. King, also known as ""Bill Koon"", age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Dr. Lonnie Weaver will officiate. Minister Olivia Davis will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial with Rollins' Mortuary. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. James ""Bill Koon"" King will be held today, March 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
