TUSCALOOSA - James E. King, also known as ""Bill Koon"", age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Dr. Lonnie Weaver will officiate. Minister Olivia Davis will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial with Rollins' Mortuary. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. James ""Bill Koon"" King will be held today, March 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019