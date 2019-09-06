|
TUSCALOOSA - James E. Simmons, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 28, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel CME Church with Rev. W.D. Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019