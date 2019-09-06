Home

Services

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel CME Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel CME Church
TUSCALOOSA - James E. Simmons, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 28, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel CME Church with Rev. W.D. Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
