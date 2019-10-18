|
ALICEVILLE - James Earl "Jim" Brock, age 85, of Aliceville, Ala., died October 16, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Randy Hayes and D. D. Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. The family will have visitation at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE, Aliceville, AL 35442, one hour prior and immediately following the service. At the request of the family, for their privacy, they ask for no food or visitors at the home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Darthy Marie Brock; his parents; sister, Virginia Joyner and nephew, Jeff Brock.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Brock Bridges and husband, Tracy; son, Jimmy Dwayne "Jim Jr." Brock; sister, Betty Hayes (James); two brothers, Bobby Brock and Alfred Brock; and nieces and nephews, Gail Brock Acker, Randy Hayes, Ricky Joyner, Steven Joyner and Laura Joyner.
Jim was born August 5, 1934 in Lamar County, Alabama to the late Martin Pearson Brock and Ruby Dell Pinkerton Brock. Jim left home at the age of 14 and started playing at WVOK Radio Station in Birmingham. He played with Carl Sauceman and the Green Valley Boys and Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys. Jim went on to the Grand Ole Opry where he played and recorded with many well-known country artists such as, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Charlie Louvin, Gene Watson, Marty Stuart, Jerry Reed, Hank Williams, Jr. and many more.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family, where he is remembered as being a loving husband and father.
Pallbearers will be members of the band, "The Over the Hill Gang".
Honorary Pallbearers are Dicky Mauldin, Jessie McReynolds, Dale Robinson, Bob Sullivan and all the former musicians he played with through the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pilgrim Rest Cemetery Fund, c/o Lois Bruce, Treasurer, 5691 Sapps Road, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019