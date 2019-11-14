|
|
NORTHPORT - James Earl Gossett, age 38, of Northport, Ala., died November 3, 2019 in a car accident on Hwy 43. His Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Gilgal Baptist Church with Ronnie Colburn officiating and Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Hurley Gossett; stepfather, David Drury; and grandfather, William Brasher.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Gregory Gossett; daughters, Bella Hope Gossett and Izzie Grace Gossett; sons, Christian Enoth Gregory and Judson Benjamin Gossett; brothers, Joel Anthony Gossett; mother, Janice Darlene Drury; grandmother, Betty Brasher.
He was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., lived and raised a family in Northport. He was loved by all that knew him.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 14, 2019