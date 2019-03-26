Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
James Watkins
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Yellow Creek Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Yellow Creek Baptist Church
Resources
James Edward "Moe" Watkins Sr.

James Edward "Moe" Watkins Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – James Edward "Moe" Watkins, Sr., age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 19, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Nixon and Bro. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lillian Watkins.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Watkins; son, James Edward Watkins, Jr. "Bubba" (Breanna DeZell); daughter, Brittany Diane Watkins Miller; brothers, Jesse Watkins, Jr. and Bobby Watkins; sisters, Patricia Stonecipher and Charlotte Nichols; grandchildren, Dalton Miller, Alexis Miller, Alana Miller, James Edward Watkins, III, and Braxtyn-Dallas DeZell (Watkins); best friends, Priscilla Upton and Robert Daniel; dear friends, Michelle Grammer Skelton, Faye Mosely and Larry Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James owned and operated Watkins Roofing for 25 years. He enjoyed listening to country music, cooking on the grill and spending time with his family. He was a leader of men and his family and a husband of 43 years. He was always there when someone needed help. He was more than a grandfather to his grandchildren and had more heart than any other man than his family knew.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Falls, Michael Farley, Dalton Miller, Daniel Rivera, Mike Watkins and Dillan Hamner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2019
