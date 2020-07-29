TUSCALOOSA - James Elijah "Jim" Morris, Jr., M.D., age 90, passed away July 25, 2020 at DCH Northport after a brief illness.Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Elijah Morris, Sr. and Fairie Randolph Morris, his wife Joy Cain Morris, and his son James Elijah Morris, III.He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean Morris; daughter, Deborah Morris Holland; sons, Thomas Randolph Morris and Jordan Cain Morris (Daniel Bradshaw); daughter-in-law, Mary Brice Morris; grandchildren of which he was so proud: James Elijah Morris, IV, Zackery Brice Morris (Grace), Sarah Morris Holland (Blake Flesher), and Rachel Holland Galloway (Blake); as well as two great-grandchildren and honorary family member, Rosia Marie Stewart.Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Jim attended the University of Memphis (or Memphis State, as he referred to it throughout his life) and later the University of Tennessee Medical School. Upon completion of medical school and during the Korean War, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force for flight surgeon training and was stationed at Spence Air Base in Moultrie, Georgia and later Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. Upon being discharged he began a residency in psychiatry at Emory University and Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.Based on a connection with a longtime friend from the Air Force, Dr. E.K. Wood, Jim relocated his family to Tuscaloosa in 1963 and accepted a position at Bryce Hospital. He served as Clinical Director at Bryce for many years while also serving as Medical Director for Indian Rivers Community Mental Health Center, and on staff at rural mental health centers throughout West Alabama. He retired and returned to practice several times and continued to work a half-day a week consulting with Bradford Health Services until the age of 88.Jim had an affinity for antiques and photography from an early age and made his hobbies a passion later in life as time became available. He exhibited at the Kentuck Festival and other art shows around the southeast and always loved discussing his artwork with visitors and patrons. Every image came with a story. He was and Jean remains a great patron of the arts and both avid collectors of artwork and antiques.The family is grateful for Drs. George Miller, John Miller, and his many specialists that provided excellent care over the years to allow him to remain active for virtually the entirety of his long and full life. Gratitude is also extended to the doctors, nurses, and other staff of the ICU at DCH Northport that cared for him at the end of his life.The family will hold a private graveside service and a celebration of life service will occur at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charitable organization supporting the arts or of the donor's choice.