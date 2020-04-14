|
|
COKER - James G. "John" Moore, Jr., age 74, of Coker, Ala., passed away April 9, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside services will be held in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bonner officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. Moore, Sr. and Pauline Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Polly Moore; daughters, Dileana (Steve) and Stephanie (Joe); grandchildren, Savannah (Luke), Shyanne (Jax) and Caden; and great-grandchildren, Timberleigh and Deacon.
John was born to James and Pauline Moore on March 3, 1946 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1964 and obtained a welding certificate from Shelton State. He served in the Army National Guard for approximately 15 years. He married Polly, the love of his life, in 1968 and they spent 52 years together. He spent 25 years at B.F. Goodrich; and also did paint and auto body work all of his life. He loved classic cars and traveling to many car shows. He gave his life to Christ at age 37 and served the Lord as a deacon and in various other capacities of the church. He loved his family and always made them his top priority, especially all of his grandbabies. He was truly loved and respected and will be greatly missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2020