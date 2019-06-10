|
CARROLLTON - James Gerald "Buddy" Noland, 80, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Carrollton Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn McDaniel officiating. Interment will be at Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
Buddy was born on January 21, 1939 in Carrollton, Ala. to the late Curtis and Juanita Noland. He enjoyed being outside and working in his garden. He also loved watching Alabama football. Buddy graduated from Carrollton High School in 1958. He served as a deacon of Carrollton Baptist Church. He also served 22+ years in the U.S. Military and retired as a Staff SGT in the AL Army National Guard. He worked as an insurance agent in the local community for 42 years. He served as a Pickens County School Board Member for 18 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Noland was preceded in death by his sisters, Bobbie Ann Noland and Peggy Mullins.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hattie; his sons, Gerald Noland (Connie) of Knoxville, Tenn., Mark Noland (Lori) of Scott, La. and Patrick Noland (Kelly) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; his daughters, Rebecca Richardson (Lee) of Reform, Ala. and Maria Britt of Meridian, Miss.; 10 grandchildren, Rachel Burkhalter, Danielle Chapman, Tyler Noland, Ryan Noland, Parker Noland, Curtis Noland, Catherine Noland, Amanda Noland, Connor Noland, and Cody Britt; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Acker.
Pallbearers will be Mike Acker, Ken Acker, Randy Barnett, Bobby Shields, Hillary Russell, and Charles Ashcraft.
The family of Buddy Noland would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Jeffery Laubenthal, Lacy Quarles, CRNP, Dr. Dirk Berry, Amedisys Home Health, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Buddy's memory to Carrollton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 457, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 10 to June 11, 2019