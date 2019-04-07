NORTHPORT - James Griffin, age 83, of Northport, Ala., passed away April 5, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Jon Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Velma Griffin; his sisters, Frances Tullos (Clyde) and Jean Gibson (Edd), and his wife of 55 years, Rosalyn.

Survivors include his daughters, Julie Griffin of St. Paul, Minn. and Jonie Varner (Tom) of Jackson, Miss.; brother, Bobby Griffin (Virginia) of Tuscaloosa; brother-in-law, Clyde Tullos of Dothan, Alabama; grandchildren, Mary Varner of Ocean Springs, Miss., Rosaleigh and Allison Minder of St. Paul, Minn.

A lifelong resident of this area, James grew up in Alberta City and used to walk to downtown Tuscaloosa to play baseball and football. He graduated from Holt High School and worked at Gulf States Paper and Jim Walter Mine. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with a bow, and made wonderful wooden toys for his grandchildren. His passion was Alabama football.

The family would like to thank his brother, Bobby Griffin and his wife Virginia; his friend, Curt Darnell and his friend, Wanda Livingston for the care and friendship that he valued so much. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary