TUSCALOOSA - Dr. James Griffith Taaffe, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on July 3, 2019.
Dr. Taaffe was born on September 15, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Griffith Cleve Taaffe and Mary (Ropp) Taaffe. Dr. Taaffe spent his formative years in Washington, D.C., where his father was a loaned executive "dollar a year man" with the War Production Board. After his return to Cincinnati, Dr. Taaffe received an extraordinary education at Walnut Hills High School, a nationally-ranked public college-preparatory high school founded in 1895, before being named a National Scholar recipient and earning his Bachelor of Arts degree (with commendation in English) from Columbia College in 1954, his Master of Arts degree in English in 1956, and his Ph.D. degree in English under the supervision of Professor William Riley Parker in 1960 from The University of Indiana, Bloomington.
After completing his doctoral studies, Dr. Taaffe began his distinguished fifty-year academic career as a Milton scholar at Williams College (1959-62) and Vassar College (1962-64). He then accepted a position at Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) where he worked from 1964 until 1990. Dr. Taaffe held numerous posts at Case Western, including Department Chair of English, Assistant to the President, Dean of Graduate Studies, Vice President for Undergraduate and Graduate Studies, and University Vice President for Academic Affairs. He holds the titles Professor Emeritus of English and University Vice President Emeritus of Academic Affairs from Case Western Reserve University.
In 1990, then President Roger Sayers recruited Dr. Taaffe to come to The University of Alabama as Academic Vice President and then Provost, a post he held from 1990 until 1996. Dr. Taaffe also held an academic appointment at Alabama as a Professor of English, serving there until his retirement from the University in 2005. He holds the title Professor Emeritus of English from Alabama. Dr. Taaffe authored or co-authored six books on Seventeenth Century poems, poetry, and literary terms, and numerous articles on Milton, Donne, and Jonson, among others. His classes on Seventeenth Century English literature were known for their rigor and were popular among students. Dr. Taaffe directed twenty dissertations and many more MA theses during his many years of service. He introduced thousands of undergraduates to English literary classics.
Dr. Taaffe was also a representative of the College Board, chairing the Advanced Placement English Exam from 1967-73, and a consultant for Boards of Education throughout Ohio. Over his career, Dr. Taaffe received numerous honors, including National Scholar at Columbia, New York State Fellow in Oriental Literature, Newberry Library Fellow, and the National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow.
Dr. Taaffe was married to Donna Kay Click until her death in 1986. They had two children, Lauren Taaffe and Patrick Taaffe. In 1987, Dr. Taaffe married Allison Scott Blair of Cleveland, Ohio, adding another son, Michael Taaffe, and they remained married until his death.
Dr. Taaffe was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Alma Click, his brother Stephen Taaffe, his sister Mary Taaffe Thomas, his wife, Donna, and his son, Michael. He is survived by his wife Allison; his children, Lauren and Patrick and their children; his nieces Mary Jane Stuart (David Stuart) and Karen Thomas Griffith (Fred Griffith) and their children; his nephew Bill Thomas (Amy) and their children; and numerous other loved ones in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Tuscaloosa, and elsewhere.
Dr. Taaffe enjoyed traveling and fine dining, especially with Allison. One of his favorite places to dine was Galatoires where he shared special meals with family and friends. Dr. Taaffe was also an avid fisherman, sharing that hobby with many of his closest friends at Case and Alabama. In recent years, he often fished with friends such as, Joab Thomas, Doug Jones, Bill Darden, Tom Rogers, Alan Goode, Don Crump, Barry Mason, and Stan Murphy at Roger Sayers' farm, where they enjoyed fall days of fishing, dinners of venison, and good libations and conversation by the fireplace. Dr. Taaffe also enjoyed attending UA baseball games.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family sends special thanks to the doctors and nurses at DCH Regional Medical Center for providing excellent care for Dr. Taaffe. As John Milton wrote, "Death is the golden key that opens the palace of eternity."
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 7, 2019