TUSCALOOSA - James Hall Doster, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on December 19, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Lee Armstrong officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. A memorial will be held at a later date.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Hall Doster; father, James F. Doster; and a brother, Thomas Doster.
He is survived by a sister, Katherine D. Stoddard (Mike) of Tampa, Fla.; a nephew, Mark F. Stoddard (Kathryn) of St. Louis, Mo.; one special great-nephew, Austin; and one special great-niece, Ashley of St. Louis, Mo.
James H. Doster was born in Rochester, Mo. on June 3, 1043 and was raised in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in the Class of 1961. He studied at The University of Alabama and University of Texas and earned a B.A. from Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala. in 1966. He was an airman in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he was honorably discharged in 1970.
Like his father, he was intelligent and had a vigorous curiosity about everything. He travelled extensively throughout the United States. He also spent time in Europe with much of his traveling done in Spain and the United Kingdom. He also traveled to Mexico. He was fluent enough in Spanish to make travel in Spain and Mexico relatively easier in communication.
He had an unusual personality that he was proud to display. He described himself with some enthusiasm as one who zigs when everyone else zags. He loved to teach about the things he knew, entertaining himself and others with an endless supply of quick jokes.
The family would like to thank Forest Manor and staff for the care that they have given James in the last 17 ½ years there.
Thanks to Heritage Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 24, 2019