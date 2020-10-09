James Harlon "Bill" Sudduth

Reform - James Harlon "Bill" Sudduth, age 93, of Reform, AL passed away October 8, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Latham and Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Robinson Sudduth; two daughters, Barbara Sudduth and Wanda Goodwin; her parents; three brothers, Aaron, Edward and Bobby Sudduth and three sisters, Frances Foster, Jean Stewart and Eleene Carpenter.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Camp (Jamie)of Reform, AL; two sons, David Sudduth (Tammy) of Allen, TX and Doug Sudduth (Pat) of Reform, AL; brothers, Herman Sudduth of Birmingham, AL and Joe Sudduth of Reform, AL; sister, Eunice Duncan of Reform, AL; eight grandchildren, Michael Latham (Tabitha), Phillip Sudduth (Kendra), Katie Ann Sudduth Ensminger (Michael), Abbie Sudduth Luzius (Justin), Brandi Woods (Heath), Chris Masters (Jill), Frances Goodwin and Rachael Latham and twelve great-grandchildren, Brayden Latham, Emma Jo and Ella Rose Ensminger, Ellie and Emmaline Sudduth, Jesse Luzius, Trey, Tristan, Tanner and Timberly Woods, Lexi and Dylan Masters.

Bill was born February 19, 1927 in Lamar County, Alabama to the late Sherman Sudduth and Lenora Oville Collins Sudduth. He was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, a retired employee of Pickens County Engineering Department and a life long resident of Pickens County.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Stewart, Mark Stewart, Roger Brown, Heath Woods, Steve Lowe and Eddie Lowe.

Honorary Pallbearers are Floyd Joyner, Jimmie Lowery and Charles Hester.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial to Union Hill FWB Church Cemetery Fund, #11 Union Hill Road, Reform, AL 35481.



