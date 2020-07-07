MCSHAN - James Harold Heritage, age 91, of McShan, Ala., passed away July 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Rev. David Blakney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Annie Luvenia Noland and Betty Jane Jacobs; brothers, John Sanford Heritage, Jr., David Olen Heritage and Lester Owen Heritage.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Taylor Heritage; daughters, Brenda Heritage Manning (Gary) and Terri Heritage Andrews (Joe); brothers, Willard Heritage and Edward Heritage (Bettye) of Reform, Ala.; four grandchildren, Shan Manning Shirley (Ken), Brad Andrews (Carley), Scott Andrews (Jessica) and Stacey Andrews Culley (Pat); eight great-grandchildren, Lizzie and Mary Ellis Shirley, Lily, Austin and Zachary Andrews, Jalynn and Piper Andrews and Nicholas Culley and a number of nieces and nephews.

Harold was born August 6, 1928 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late John Sanford Heritage, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Wright Heritage. He was a dedicated member and servant of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Harold was a pillar of McShan Lumber Company for over 50 years and was instrumental in helping to start the McShan Volunteer Fire Department.

Pallbearers will be Jack Heritage, David Heritage, Ken Shirley, Brad Andrews, Steve Harris, Kenny Harris, Mike Harris and Billy Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers are employees of McShan Lumber Company and McShan Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to give a special thank you to Frank Williams, Bill Strickland, Chipper Seymer, Steve Harris, Encompass Health, Sara Shaw and Kim Taylor.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Mineral Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 401 1st Street N, Reform, AL 35481.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store