NORTHPORT - James Harry Montgomery, age 68, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Rev. Jerry Montgomery and Rev. Terrell Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Phillips Chapel Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2019