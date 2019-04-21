Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
James Henry Bush


James Henry Bush Obituary
MILLPORT - James Henry Bush, age 70, of Millport, Ala., passed away, April 19, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Trey Reece and Rev. Tim Marlowe officiating. Burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery in the Liberty community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. D. Bush and Hazel Bush and Mable Marie Coleman Coggins; and his brother, Wayne Bush.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Cathy B. Bush; daughters, Tasmine Hemphill (Darvin) and Patsy Marie Bush (Terry Mills); son, James Stacy Bush; sisters, Bobbie Nell Harrington (Don), Pauline Oglesby (Jeff), Margie Sledge (Raymond), Debra McDaniel (Johnny), Sandra Osborne (Earl) and Gail Segal; brothers, Terry Coggins, Mike Coggins and Johnny Coggins; seven grandchildren, Nikki Bush, Cheyenne Hemphill, Jasper Deason, Bradee Hemphill. Austin Bush, Jesse Mills and Jaymie Mills; two great-grandchildren, Kamden Garcia and Swayzee Rogers and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was born May 19, 1948 in Starkville, Mississippi. He was a member of Ethelsville Church of God and a retired employee of Omnova in Columbus, Miss. James was retired from the United States Army with 19 years and 9 months of service. He was a veteran of Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Bush, Jasper Deason, Elliot McDaniel. Darvin Hemphill, Terry Mills, Israel Sudduth, Larry Manzolillo, Eric Adams, Scott Sullivan, Jeff Oglesby, Johnny McDaniel, Brian Adams. and Nick Crowe. Honorary pallbearers are family and friends too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517. Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019
