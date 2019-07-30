|
TUSCALOOSA - Dr. James Hinton Hughes, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hunter Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes were held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rosedale Baptist Church with Missionary Larry Sexton and Rev. Philip Blackwell officiating. A graveside service followed at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis B. Hughes and Bama Hinton Hughes; brothers, Lewis B. Hughes Jr. and Herman Ray Hughes; sisters, Sarah Katherine Drummond, Dot Cunningham, and Betty Palmer; daughter, Amanda Hughes Gardner.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Wilson Hughes of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Tony Hughes (Gloria) of Southaven Miss.; sister, Shirley Hughes Colburn (Clyde) of Georgia; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nephews and nieces.
James was born on Sunday, July 5, 1925, to Lewis B. Hughes and Bama Hinton Hughes. James was known as "Brother Jimmy" Hughes and served our Country as a Marine Corps Veteran of World War II. He served as a beloved pastor of Rice's Valley Baptist Church for 39 years. Brother Jimmy preached at the Tuscaloosa County Jail services for a number of years. He was a Chaplain in the Civil Air Patrol a member of the Alabama State Defense Force, The American Legion, the V.F.W., and an ombudsman for the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve. He also worked as the Event Staff for the Athletic Department of the University of Alabama for many years.
Pallbearers were T.J. Hughes, Ky Hughes, Francis Sacluti, J.R. Hughes, Christopher Avery, Marc Hughes, Mario Hughes, and Hudson Ahrens.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Bible Baptist Church, members of Rice's Valley Baptist Church, Mike Chadwick, Dee Tunnell, Ed Guin, and caregiver, Whitney Blackwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Baptist Mission Program.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019