Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
James Hood
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Alabama National Cemetery
James Hood


1947 - 2019
James Hood Obituary
FAYETTE - James Hood, age 72, of Fayette, Ala., passed away November 5, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro. Gary Frazier and Bro. Jeff Wright officiating. A graveside service with full military/United States Army honors will be 10:15 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 7, 2019
