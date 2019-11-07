|
FAYETTE - James Hood, age 72, of Fayette, Ala., passed away November 5, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro. Gary Frazier and Bro. Jeff Wright officiating. A graveside service with full military/United States Army honors will be 10:15 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 7, 2019