TUSCALOOSA - James Irving "Jimmy" Harrison, Jr., of Tuscaloosa, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, with his family by his side at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Funeral mass will follow at 2:30 p.m. There will be a private family burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
A retired pharmacist, business leader and philanthropist, he was founder and CEO of Harco, Inc. Drug Stores, Carport Auto Parts, Inc., and Totalcare, Inc. Home Health. A Tuscaloosa native and the son of Elizabeth Doherty Harrison and James I. Harrison, Sr., Jimmy graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic High School in Tuscaloosa and Baylor Prep School in Chattanooga before accepting a basketball scholarship to the University of Alabama. He went on to Howard College (now Samford University) in 1952 to study pharmacy, graduating with honors. At Howard he met Peggy Thomas of Louisville, Alabama, and they were married May 30, 1954.
Returning home to work with his father at the family's Central Drug in downtown Tuscaloosa, he later managed their popular new campus location, Druid Drug. In 1967 Jimmy founded Harco Drug, which became one of America's most respected business chains with 156 stores in three states.
Under his leadership, Harco merged with the Rite Aid Corporation in 1997. Carport, the auto products retailer, was established in 1983 and grew to 53 stores in Alabama and Mississippi. In 2001 Carport merged with Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and in 1997 Totalcare, founded in 1978, merged with American Home Patient.
Recognized throughout the national retail industry for personal integrity and business savvy, Jimmy Harrison received top honors on behalf of Harco and for personal achievement, including Outstanding Small Drug Chain in the U.S. 1996; Retailer of the Decade 1990 and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Sheldon W. Fantle Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998.
Deeply committed to his faith, his family and his community, Jimmy is remembered for countless programs and initiatives that help the underserved, provide children with skills for success in school, and improve the quality of life for the people of our city and state. Never seeking the spotlight, he was forever grateful for the kindness bestowed on him and Peggy for their founding role with United Way's Success by Six, their commitment to the Rise program, Nick's Kids, and many others.
One of the Harrison family's proudest moments took place in January 2015 when Jimmy was honored by the Samford University Athletic Department for holding the highest scoring record in their basketball history – hitting 48 points in a game against Chattanooga on January 6, 1956. That record still stands. Then on April 13, 2019, Samford University honored Jimmy again by inducting him into Samford University Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Harrison family's legacy of service and commitment to education have been recognized in many ways, including the establishment of the James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn University, named in honor of Jimmy's parents. The Harrison Center for Academic Excellence at Judson College was dedicated in 2001, and the James I. Harrison Family Endowed Teaching Excellence Facility Fellowship at The University of Alabama was established in 1999. Jimmy received honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama and Judson College, in addition to many city, state and professional designations for which he and his family are proud and deeply appreciative.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Benjamin Harrison, Sr.; and his infant sister, Margaret Elizabeth Harrison, Jimmy Harrison is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; their five children: Jim Harrison, III (Kaye), Cissy Fuhrman (David), Ronnie Harrison (Claudia), Cheri Sisson (John) and Kie Harrison (Martha); beloved sister-in-law, Ophelia Tierce Harrison; brother –in– law, Benjamin W. Thomas (Glenda); 15 grandchildren, James I. Harrison IV, Landon Fuhrman Zaki (Jamil), Lauren Fuhrman Burch (Ian), David Fuhrman, Jr. (Tara), John Michael Fuhrman, Rudy Harrison, Alex Harrison (Sarah Reid), Evan Harrison, Carter Harrison, Christine Sisson, Caroline Sisson, Catherine Sisson, Morgan Harrison, Sarah Harrison and Thomas Harrison; six great-grandchildren, eight nephews, and three nieces.
Pallbearers will be James I. Harrison IV, David Fuhrman Jr., John Michael Fuhrman, Rudy Harrison, Alex Harrison, Evan Harrison, Carter Harrison, Thomas Harrison and Dennis Perkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. Stanley Park, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Witt, Coach and Mrs. Gene Stallings, Coach and Mrs. Nick Saban, Mr. and Mrs. Packy Nespeca, Mr. and Mrs. David Pinto, Dr. Paul Nelson, Dr. John Carlson, Mr. John Dill, Mrs. Virginia Joiner, Dr. Sandra Dockery, Mr. and Mrs. William Owen, Mr. and Mrs. John Duckworth, Ms. Geraldine McKinney, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Belk, Coach and Mrs. Cecil Ingram, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Jones, Mr. Leroy McAbee, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hahn, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Barnett, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Tate, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Thames, Ms. Pam Holliman, Mr. Joe Tartt, employees of HARCO Drug, Inc., employees of Carport Auto Parts, employees of HARCO Total Care, doctors, nurses and staff of DCH Regional Medical Center, doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
A special word of appreciation and thanks to: Dr. James Geyer, Dr. Rick Thomason, Dr. Phillip Bobo, Dr. George Miller, Dr. John Miller, Dr. Josh Argo, Dr. Km Dinesh Chandra , Dr. Robert Slaughter and Dr. Dave Harding.
Memorials may be made to Success By Six-United Way of West Alabama, RISE Center -The University of Alabama, Hospice of West Alabama, Nick's Kids Foundation or the donor's choice.
Success By Six-United
Way of West Alabama
PO Box 2291
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
RISE Center, The
University of Alabama
PO Box 870305
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487
Hospice of West
Alabama
3851 Loop Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Nick's Kids Foundation
1130 University Blvd,
Ste B9-201,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020