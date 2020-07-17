1/1
James Jackson "Jack" King
TUSCALOOSA - James Jackson "Jack" King, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and formerly of Greensboro, passed away July 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hannah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gordo with his son, Jim King officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe King; and sister, Opalene House (Sam).
Survivors include his sons, Jim King and wife, Jan and Robby King and wife, Laura; sister-in-law, Ruby King; five grandchildren, Ben King, Lucy King Flowers (Brad), Langdon King (Arlyn), Caleb King (Heather) and Katherine Hosford (Tad); two great-grandchildren, Jackson Flowers and Amelia King; good friend and mother of his children, Peggy Langdon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jack was born July 17, 1932 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Albert Leslie King and Maudie Connell King. He was a member of Hannah United Methodist Church and also Greensboro Church of Christ. Jack was a retired employee of Southern Natural Gas and veteran of the United States Army.
Honorary pallbearers are all of Jack's friends who are too numerous to list.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your favorite charity.





Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
