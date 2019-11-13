|
|
NORTHPORT - James L. Booth, Jr., age 92, of Northport, Alabama, passed peacefully into heaven on November 9, 2019.
Sonny was born on March 1, 1927 in Elrod, Alabama but moved to Northport in 1941. On December 26, 1951, he married his sweetheart and next door neighbor Betty Jean Collins. It was a marriage that lasted 68 years until her death in August.
A lifelong native of Tuscaloosa County, Sonny graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School, and at the age of seventeen, volunteered for service in the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS Lexington aircraft carrier in World War II. Upon returning from the war, he entered the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. Following twenty years as a postal clerk at the Northport Post Office, Sonny launched a successful career in the field of real estate development for the next thirty years. He served as Vice President of Marketing for First Alabama/Regions Bank and later served as on its Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and the Trust Investment Committee. Sonny was active in his church as well as civic affairs, serving on the Board of Trustees for DCH Regional Hospital and the Board of Directors for the Hospice of West Alabama, Tuscaloosa Homebuilder Association, Focus on Senior Citizens, Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce, and the Northwood Lake Association. He was active in local government serving as Chairman of the Northport Industrial Development Authority and as a member of the Northport Zoning Board.
Sonny and his family were active members of Northport Baptist Church for more than forty years, followed by a membership of thirty years at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa where he was a Life Deacon. He served on the Stewardship Committee, Long Range Planning Committee, and Property Acquisition Committee, and at the state level as a member of the Alabama Baptist Committee for Boards and Commissions.
Known and beloved for his effusive personality, sharp wit, and mischievous humor, Sonny found joy and purpose in serving his community, his church, and his family. Countless acts of benevolence were performed by this generous servant who avoided public recognition. Sonny will be particularly remembered by many for his love and devotion to his high school alma mater, Tuscaloosa County High School, where he played for the 1943 County Championship football team. Throughout the 1960s to the mid-1970s, Sonny would return annually for his enthusiastic and rousing pep rally talks. A tireless advocate and fundraiser, he served on the TCHS Foundation which raised $6 million to build the new TCHS building where the Arts and Science wing was named in his honor. In 2005 he was given the first "Top Cat Award" by the TCHS Alumni Association in recognition of his service to the school and in 2006 was honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Sonny was named Pillar of West Alabama in 2006 by the Community Foundation of West Alabama. Respected as a man of character, faith, and integrity with a commitment to civic duty, Sonny exemplified the qualities of "the Greatest Generation.' Sonny loved life, but was anxious to be reunited with Betty and his Lord.
Sonny was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty; sister, Doris Booth Heartwell; and parents, Dr. James L. and Bessie F. Booth.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jeanne Scott and Sonya Booth Davis (Jim); grandson, Tully Booth Davis; nieces, Sallie Curry Hogue (Mark) and Judy Heartwell Herr (Charlie); and nephew, George Heartwell (Susan).
A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Dr. Gil McKee and Dr. Hayse Boyd will officiate. Interment will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Allen Averette, Sam Faucett, Fred Hahn, Frank Hamiter, Bill Hamiter, Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, Leroy McAbee, and Roland Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Hayse and Peggy Boyd, the FBC Good Samaritan Sunday School Class, Dr. Earl and Ann Glenn, Dr. John and Janet Waits, Dr. George Miller, Dr. John and Emalyn Hinton, Dr. Jerry and Suzanne Tidmore, Byron and Susan Sprayberry, Lanny and Nancy Gamble, Dr. Norman and Jean Carlson, Billie Jean Mitchell, Clay and Tracey Snider, Rick and Linda Gibson, LeGrande Hutchison, Bill Walker and Regions Trust Department, Rhonda Freeman, Mark Hogue, Bobbie Hamiter, Jean Hamiter, and Bruce Davis. The Booth family wishes to express thanks to Dr. John Miller, the entire staff at Hospice of West Alabama, and the staff at Crimson Village for their ceaseless care and loving support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa Foundation Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019