Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Aliceville First Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Aliceville First Presbyterian Church
James Lake Parker IV Obituary
ALICEVILLE – James (Jim) Lake Parker IV, age 75, of Aliceville was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Aliceville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Tom Kay and Rev. Derrick Brite officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. The family will receive friends immediately following the services.
Mr. Parker's parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Lake Parker III and grandson, James Lake Parker VI preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Scarlett Shriver Parker; sons, Dr. James Lake Parker (Sheri); Dr. David Shriver Parker (Michele); grandsons, James Thomas, William Lake, David Shriver II, John Matthew Parker; sister, Cherry Ann Parker Ward (Bill) and nieces, Cherokee Wooley (Lane) and Leslie Sarvis (Albert).
Honorary pallbearers will be past and present Elders and Deacons of the Aliceville First Presbyterian Church. The family is grateful to Dr. Christopher Logothetis, Dr. David Hinton, Dr. Matthew Thom, Susan Windham, Brandi Butler and Lisa Camp for their wonderful care.
James (Jim) Lake Parker IV was born January 4, 1944 in Belleville, Illinois. After graduating from Aliceville High School, he earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Auburn University in 1966. He graduated from Officer Training School at Medina Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Parker was a Weapons Director at Perrin Air Force Base in Denison, Texas directing over 3,000 intercepts manually, by calculating air mass problems and verbally directing interceptors to targets. As a captain at Baudette Air Force Base, MN in the Automated Defense Program, he became a computer programmer controlling fighters through generated radio signals. After five years in the Air Force, Jim was employed by Computer Science Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama as a data reduction programmer, responsible for writing programs that deciphered telemetered information from the spacecraft into formulated information for NASA (Apollo 13).
Missing God's wonderful nature in the country, he returned to Aliceville to work with his father at Farm Supply until 1999. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his sons and grandsons. As a member of the Aliceville First Presbyterian Church, Jim served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons and as an Elder. He served several times as Chairman of the Board at Pickens Academy.
Jim endured his battle with cancer without complaining. His love of God, family, friends, and country gave witness to a life lived to the fullest. Many loved him and will miss him, but all rejoice that he is in heaven.
Words cannot express how much the family appreciates Jim's dear friends who fervently prayed for him and showed him many acts of love. The Parker family will be forever grateful. God bless each of you.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019
